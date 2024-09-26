Censor Board Tells HC: Certificate for Kangana's Film 'Emergency' Possible with Cuts

MUMBAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it could issue a certificate for Kangana Ranaut's film "Emergency" if specific cuts are made, as recommended by its revising committee.

Originally scheduled for release on September 6, the film has faced delays due to certification issues with the board. Ranaut, who directed, co-produced, and stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has accused the CBFC of intentionally stalling the certification process.

The biopic has generated controversy, particularly among some Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, which claim it misrepresents their community and distorts historical facts.

Last week, a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla criticized the CBFC for not making a timely decision regarding the film's certification, stating that inaction could infringe on freedom of speech and expression. The court had directed the CBFC to reach a decision by September 25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the film's co-producer, approached the HC, seeking a mandate for the CBFC to issue a certificate for "Emergency."

On Thursday, the bench inquired if the CBFC had "good news" regarding the film. CBFC counsel Abhinav Chandrachud responded that the revising committee had recommended certain cuts before a certificate could be granted.

Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee Entertainment, requested time to decide whether the suggested cuts would be acceptable. The court then scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 30.

Zee's petition alleged that the CBFC had already prepared the certification but was withholding it for political reasons related to the upcoming elections in Haryana. The bench questioned why the ruling party would take action against Ranaut, a BJP MP herself.