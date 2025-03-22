Censor Board clears Vikram-starrer ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ for release with U/A certificate

CHENNAI: The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared the release of director S U Arun Kumar’s explosive action entertainer ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, with a U/A certificate, its makers announced on Saturday.

HR Pictures, the firm producing the much-awaited action entertainer that is to hit screens on March 27, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, “#VeeraDheeraSooran censored U/A - #Kaali aatam in theatres from this March 27th! An #SUArunKumar Picture. A @gvprakash musical.Produced by @hr_pictures @riyashibu”

It may be recalled that only recently, the producer of the film, Shibu Thameens, had taken to his X timeline to share his happiness after having watched the film.

He had written, “Most happiest moments. Thanks to most talented and truest #SUArunkumar (the writer-director) on showing us his outstanding craft #VeeraDheeraSooran at QUBE cinema before sending the content to Censor. A raw, cult-commercial from @chiyaan. One of sir’s top most. Await to see the thundering applause of fans and audience in cinemas from #27thMarch2025”

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had released a visual glimpse and a teaser of the film earlier.

From what has been revealed so far, Vikram plays a simple common man, owning a grocery store. What makes Vikram’s character special is the way it has been etched out. From the couple of sequences that the makers have released so far, it is evident that Vikram‘s character does not flinch or panic in the face of danger. His character can best be described as being cool, composed, powerful and at the same time, resourceful. Meanwhile, S J Suryah plays a senior police officer in the film.

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part releasing first.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G K Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, an edge-of-seat action thriller.