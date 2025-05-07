BTS video from Jason Sanjay, Sundeep project is high on action

CHENNAI: Wishing actor Sundeep Kishan on his birthday (Wednesday), the makers of his next project with debut filmmaker Jason Sanjay unveiled a BTS video from the sets.

The video gives a sneak-peek into the filming of the yet-to-be-titled film, with a few action sequences. Notably, a silhouette shot of a woman was also spotted in the video, which is speculated as the female lead of the film. And the announcement is expected in the coming days. Backed by Lyca Productions, Thaman S is scoring the music. Krishnan Vasant operates the camera, while Praveen KL takes care of the cuts. Other details regarding the film are kept under wraps.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Sundeep Kishan said, “Firstly, I liked his script. It is intriguing as well as has some unique moments. The cherry on the cake was Sanjay’s effervescent energy and storytelling skills that immediately hooked me on to signing the film.”