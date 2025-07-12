Breaking barriers with inclusive screenings and stories

CHENNAI: The ninth edition of AbilityFest 2025, India International Disability Film Festival, organised by Ability Foundation, came to a heartwarming close on Thursday evening at PVR-INOX Sathyam Cinemas, Chennai.

The final day of the festival featured the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par in Tamil with audio description, along with a live interaction with the film’s team. Earlier, the Tamil film, Tourist Family, was screened with audio description for the visually impaired.

The hall was filled with blind viewers who experienced the film fully. “Their response was overwhelming,” said Janaki Pillai, trustee of Ability Foundation.

Since its inception in 1995, Ability Foundation has worked for 30 years towards the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

AbilityFest was launched in 2005. The festival is a space for awareness, access, and inclusion. The four-day event showcased a wide range of films screened with subtitles and audio description.

Jayshree Raveendran, founder and executive director of Ability Foundation, stated, “When you see a person with a disability as a problem, people turn away. But if you see potential, everything changes. All it takes is thought and patience. We don’t focus on what your disability is. We care more about how you face life.”

The festival also hosted the 60 Seconds to Fame competition, where participants submitted one-minute films on disability. “People ask what inclusion is. That question makes us happy,” Jayshree added. “It means change is happening.”

The top 17 films were screened before every feature, with entries coming from across the country. The winners were: Best Film: The Menu – Nikita Konari; Second Best: Sail – Mathan Raj Baskaran; Third Best: Dance of Inclusivity – Geeta Poduval; and Jury Special Mention: Friendly Family Forever – Pradev Kumar.

This year’s esteemed jury included AR Rahman, actor Simran, lyricist Madhan Karky, international para swimmer Mohammed Shams Aalam Shaikh, and fitness coach Tinkesh, a triple amputee.

Ahead of the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, director Prasanna praised the basketball team’s young actors as “the most focused and prepared group I’ve ever worked with,” and credited their parents for their dedication.