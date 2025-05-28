Begin typing your search...

    Boney Kapoor to begin construction of film city in UP

    Phase one of the project is underway, and the producer’s firm was elected as the top bidder with an 18 per cent revenue share offer.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2025 7:04 PM IST
    Boney Kapoor to begin construction of film city in UP
    X

    Boney Kapoor 

    CHENNAI: To upscale the making of Indian cinema, Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects is all set to begin the construction of a film city in Uttar Pradesh.

    Phase one of the project is underway, and the producer’s firm was elected as the top bidder with an 18 per cent revenue share offer.

    The phase includes 13 to 14 advanced film studios and a film institute over 230 acres. The project will be executed in three phases across eight years.

    He submitted a layout plan for Film City in Noida Sector 21, mentioned the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The director said construction would comply with the concession deal provisions.

    The plan includes an institute, an underwater filming studio, a film festival zone with guest accommodations, and many more.

    Boney kapoorFilm CityFilm Festival
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X