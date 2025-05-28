Boney Kapoor to begin construction of film city in UP

CHENNAI: To upscale the making of Indian cinema, Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects is all set to begin the construction of a film city in Uttar Pradesh.

Phase one of the project is underway, and the producer’s firm was elected as the top bidder with an 18 per cent revenue share offer.

The phase includes 13 to 14 advanced film studios and a film institute over 230 acres. The project will be executed in three phases across eight years.

He submitted a layout plan for Film City in Noida Sector 21, mentioned the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The director said construction would comply with the concession deal provisions.

The plan includes an institute, an underwater filming studio, a film festival zone with guest accommodations, and many more.