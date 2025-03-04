Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi’s classic airport look

MUMBAI: Producer Boney Kapoor fondly reminisced about his late wife, actress Sridevi’s classic airport look.

In a recent post, Boney showed how Sridevi’s airport appearances were always simple yet on point. Taking to his Instagram stories, the producer shared a candid throwback photo of his late wife and captioned it, “Airport look in 2015.” In the image, Sridevi could be seen wearing a simple grey top paired with blue jeans and a stole. The late actress is also seen holding two bags in the photo.

Through his post, Boney Kapoor reflected on how airport fashion has changed over the years. He seems to point out how actresses today always make sure to look their best when they step out, paying attention to every detail in their outfits. According to him, it’s a stark difference from the past, where airport looks were more casual but now have become a style statement for many.

Meanwhile, Boney often shares cherished photos of his late wife, Sridevi, on social media, keeping her memory alive and honoring her legacy. In January, he took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared a picture of Sridevi from the first day of shooting for the 1993 film “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.”

The producer shared a monochrome photo on his Instagram Stories, featuring himself beside Sridevi. In the image, the couple was seen standing together, laughing. He captioned the post: “First day of shooting Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.”

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s love story began on the sets of the 1987 film Mr. India. The couple tied the knot in 1996 and were blessed with two children, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning. Her final appearance on the big screen was in Mom, released in 2017, where she played a vigilante mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter.