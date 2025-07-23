Blackmail let me perform with depth, exhibit emotions: Teju

CHENNAI: Teju Ashwini is stepping into bold new territory with her upcoming film, Blackmail. Directed by Mu Maran, the thriller features GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. Teju, who has carved a niche for herself with energetic and youthful characters, takes on a serious and layered role for the first time.

“Blackmail gave me the scope to go beyond usual paradigms. Mu Maran sir’s previous films like Kannai Nambathey and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal have always given prominence to strong female characters. So, when I was approached for the female lead in Blackmail, I was thrilled to finally get a substantial role that let me exhibit emotions and perform with depth,” she said.

Reflecting on her collaboration with GV Prakash Kumar, Teju added, “I had already worked with GV Prakash sir in a music video, but Blackmail is a complete contrast. It places both of us in a more mature, intense space.”

Deivakani Amalraj is bankrolling the project, which will have musical score by Sam CS. Gokul Benoy is the cinematographer, while San Lokesh is the editor.

The film will release on August 1.