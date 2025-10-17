Bison mini review: Dhruv Vikram and emotions 'run' high to the right place

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Azhagam Perumal

Director: Mari Selvaraj

Music director: Nivas K Prasanna

Rating- 3/5

Synopsis: A youngster from a village in south Tamilnadu dreams of becoming a kabaddi player. But societal injustice and communal clashes stand in his way to success. Does he defy all odds?

Kaushik Rajaraman

Bison aka Bison Kaalamaadan is Dhruv Vikram's third film. He invested two and a half years to prep for the role that is inspired from the life of Arjuna awardee and kabaddi player Manathi P Ganesan. Without wasting too much time, we could say that every bit of prep was worth it. Dhruv has certainly exceeded expectations with his performance as kabaddi player Kitaan as well as an actor.

The first half is a bit slow though with parallel stories of Kitaan and communal clashes and takes time to settle. The music along with Dhruv's performance keep us hooked. The second half is where Bison scores with strong dialogues and emotions in right place. Though the lip sync not being in place and slow narrative comes across as minuses, Bison is still a watchworthy affair. Dhruv certainly has cemented his place as a bankable actor with this movie, which is a strong contender as a Deepavali winner.