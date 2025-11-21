Bigg Boss Tamil S9 Week 7: Sandra’s gesture and Prajin’s anger: Will Vijay Sethupathi call it out?

CHENNAI: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has entered its seventh week with the loudest controversy of the season so far, as serial actor Sandra Amy’s inappropriate gesture during an argument with stand up comedian Vikkals Vikram has triggered massive outrage among viewers and raised questions about double standards inside the house.

The flashpoint happened after wildcard contestants Sandra and Divya Ganesh (famed for her role in Baakiyalakshmi) were picked as the worst performers of the week and were instructed to complete household tasks before entering the jail, with Vikram supervising their work.

What began as a simple task soon turned into a clash of egos, with Sandra and her husband actor Prajin Padmanabhan repeatedly locking horns with Vikram, who questioned their performance and emotional gameplay.

In the middle of the argument, Sandra took a personal dig at Vikram and followed it with a crude gesture, a moment that left even regular viewers shocked.

Fans have since pointed out that if Vikram had made the same gesture towards Sandra, the reaction would have been far harsher, and Prajin who claims he and Sandra are “individual players” remained conspicuously silent during the incident.

This week’s Fun Task, the “Sambar Squad,” only deepened the negative tone of the house as Sandra’s team, burdened with endless kitchen demands from the other teams, abandoned the fun element and prioritized anger over entertainment.

Even with 50 days completed, the season is yet to identify a standout player, and every weekend has increasingly turned into a disciplinary session rather than a gameplay review for host Vijay Sethupathi.

Viewers now expect the host to directly confront Sandra’s gesture, examine the Sandra–Prajin bonding that shapes their defensive stance, question the fairness of emotional alliances in a competitive show, and urge all housemates to focus on tasks rather than ego battles.

Fans have made it clear that if this weekend also becomes a lecture on behaviour instead of addressing the real gameplay issues and consequences, Season 9 risks slipping from a highly anticipated edition to a disappointing one where potential is repeatedly wasted on internal fights rather than strategy, performance and entertainment.