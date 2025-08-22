Big moment for India: Pratik Gandhi on TIFF premiere of ‘Gandhi’ series

MUMBAI: Actor Pratik Gandhi is excited about the world premiere of his much-anticipated series, “Gandhi” at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month and says the show is crafted in India for a global audience.

The series, directed by Hansal Mehta, delves into the life of Mahatma Gandhi and the influential figures that contributed to India’s struggle for independence.

“TIFF is a big big moment, not only for me or for the team but for the whole country because it's the first ever Indian series selected there at TIFF. We all talk about India as a soft power. So, it (show) is made in India for the globe, the first ever series on Gandhi, and I’m very proud of it,” Pratik, known for his roles in “Scam 1992”, “Madgaon Express”, and “Saare Jahan Se Accha”, told PTI in an interview.

Spanning from 1888 to 1947, the show’s first season will focus on Gandhi’s formative years from 1888 to 1915. The subsequent seasons will delve into his journey from 1915 to 1932 and then 1932 to 1947.

The 45-year-old actor is hopeful that the “human” aspects of Gandhi depicted in the show will resonate universally.

“His human quality is going to be highlighted in the show. (It) will resonate with everybody across the globe, generations, and age groups. Also, that (side of) Gandhi (which we are showing in the series) we don't know, nobody knows.”

Growing up, the actor said he had a unique connection to his surname, ‘Gandhi’ one that he didn't fully appreciate until he played Gandhi, first in a play and later in Mehta's series.

“I was born with the surname Gandhi. In school people used to tease me, like they would say, ‘Gandhi ji, and Baapu’, when I was in pre-primary school. I hated that.

"My father once told me that you don't know the power of this surname, you don't know who they are talking about, once you read, once you grow up you will understand who this person was. I thought he was just trying to make me feel good,” Pratik added.

Pratik said he must have done more than 500 shows of Gujarati play “Mohan No Masalo” in the past one decade...

"I had no clue that I was somewhere preparing for this to happen (the series),” he added.

The show also features Gandhi's actor wife Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi and Harry Potter star Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield. Produced by Applause Entertainment, “Gandhi” is most likely to be released by December.