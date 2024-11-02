'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' becomes Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener, mints Rs 36.60 crore

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has reason to celebrate as his latest release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', has taken the box office by storm, raking in Rs 36.60 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror-comedy not only outperformed expectations but also marked a significant milestone in Aaryan's career, surpassing his previous best opener, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which earned Rs 14.11 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has "turned out to be a huge success, exceeding all expectations and calculations by a significant margin."

The film's opening day success is a personal triumph for director Anees Bazmee, who also celebrated his best debut at the box office with this project. Additionally, it marks the highest opener for producer Bhushan Kumar in 2024, according to Taran Adarsh.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' saw particularly strong performances in major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, generating Rs 15.91 crore from these venues.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future. Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part was released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' features a galaxy of stars including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukon