Bhavani Sre on board Suriya 46 in crucial role

CHENNAI: The makers of Suriya 46 had released the first look poster of the film on Suriya’s birthday. To be directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

The latest update from the film is that actor Bhavani Sre has joined the team. Sources say that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

“Bhavani has already completed shooting for a schedule and will be joining the team again for an upcoming schedule in the coming weeks. It is too early to talk about her character arc in the movie. However, Bhavani will be seen in a role that she hasn’t played before,” an industry source told DT Next.

Suriya 46 also has Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Raadika Sarathkumar, among others. GV Prakash will be composing the music.

Meanwhile, Bhavani Sre also has Kalidas 2, in which she plays the lead role alongside Bharath. She will also be seen in Hotspot 2 and Yaathisai fame Dharani Rajendran’s untitled project, that has Sasikumar playing the lead role, and also has Sshivada, Kishore and Samuthirakani in important roles.