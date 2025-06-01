Bharath joins hands with Vijay Milton after eight years

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Vijay Milton is collaborating with actor Bharath for his next project. On Sunday, the makers announced with a 46-second BTS video. And, the film’s title will be revealed on June 15.

Interestingly, Vijay Milton made his directorial debut with Azhagai Irukirai Bayamai Irukirathu (2006), which was headlined by Bharath. Later on, the iconic duo teamed up for Kadugu in 2017. Apart from Bharath, the film also stars Raj Tarun, rapper Paal Dabba and Aari Arjunan in key roles.

Paal Dabba is making his acting debut with the upcoming project, which is backed by Rough Note Production. Raj Tarun is also making his Tamil debut. The bilingual project is expected to be packed with energy, grit, emotions and a gripping narrative.

Bharath, who was last seen in Once Upon A Time In Madras, has Kaalidas 2 in the pipeline.