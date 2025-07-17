Bhaarath and Niranjan’s Mr Bhaarath wraps up shoot

CHENNAI: Bhaarath and Niranjan, two of the well known YouTuber’s are making their debut in films, starring in the feature film titled Mr Bhaarath.

The official announcement, accompanied by a hilarious and attention-grabbing glimpse featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj alongside the duo, created a wave of exhilaration and skyrocketed expectations among fans.

The team also announced that the shooting of Mr Bhaarath has successfully wrapped up.

Presented by director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios, G Squad and The Route, the film is now swiftly progressing through post-production.

The film will also have actors Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R Sunder Rajan, Linga, and Adithya Kathir.

Om Narayan is the cinematographer for Mr Bhaarath, with Dhivakar Dennis taking charge of the cuts.