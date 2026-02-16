Bejoy's Tu Yaa Main best on big screen: Mani Ratnam

CHENNAI: Tu Yaa Main, featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles, hit the screens recently.
The film has been drawing strong reactions from both audiences and critics for its gripping storyline. Bejoy Nambiar directed the film.
Adding to the buzz, filmmaker Mani Ratnam shared his appreciation, saying, "Bejoy Nambiar has brought a kinetic energy to the film that is best seen on the big screen with an audience."
Jointly produced by Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios Limited, Tu Yaa Main speaks directly to today's youth, blending raw emotion with thrilling storytelling.