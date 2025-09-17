'Bayaan' blends local storytelling with global appeal, says Huma Qureshi

MUMBAI: Actor Huma Qureshi says her upcoming film "Baayan" blends a strong female-led narrative with elements of thriller and investigative drama, giving it both international appeal and relatability for Indian audiences.

Directed by Bikas Mishra of “Chauranga” fame, "Bayaan" sees the 39-year-old actor stepping into the challenging role of police officer Roohi.

“Playing the role of Roohi was extremely taxing, it was one of my hardest and fulfilling characters. It’s been a wonderful journey to play a female forward narrative in a film like this, which is very hyper local content out of India but global view and mindset, and that has been very amazing,” Qureshi told PTI.

Set in a small Rajasthan town, "Bayaan" is described as a quietly devastating study of systemic complicity.

"When a powerful and well-respected cult leader is accused of sexual abuse via an anonymous letter, the case is assigned to officer Roohi — a young detective from Delhi whose sense of duty quickly collides with the brutal realities of the power dynamics at play in the community," read the official plotline.

The police procedural drama had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.

Qureshi, known for starring in movies such as “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Badlapur”, “Monica, O My Darling” as well as series “Leila” and “Maharani”, said "Bayaan" is a film that has the potential to make waves not just in India but globally.

“With ‘Bayaan’ the difference is that it’s a popular film. It’s a film that is accessible, it’s a thriller, it’s an investigative drama, it’s a cop procedural, and at the same time it is a journey of a woman.

"It’s about this cop who tries to fight systemic patriarchy but it is very identifiable and accessible. I do feel it’s one of those films that will do well at international festivals but if it’s released correctly with the right partner it can do a good theatrical number.”

As an artist, Qureshi said she enjoys the creative challenge of immersive acting.

"It is fun to do a hard-core performance-based film like ‘Baayan’, in which I’m celebrated as an actor. I've got enough stuff to do and sink my teeth in a meaty part. I’m leading the film front and centre, and at the same time when I get an opportunity to represent my country, at international arena, I’m putting my best foot forward from a fashion perspective.”

Qureshi, who earlier attended Cannes with "Gangs of Wasseypur" and Berlinale with "Viceroy’s House", said film festivals have played a crucial role in shaping her career.

“Film festivals are a great way to celebrate cinema globally and they also show that the reach of your films beyond geographical territories is phenomenal.

"I’ve done theatrical, OTT, popular and commercial and independent films that have been favourites at festivals. It has helped me expand my horizons and my audience base as an actor,” the actor said.

"Bayaan" also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Swati Das and Vibhore Mayank. It is produced by Shiladitya Bora, Madhu Sharma, Kunal Kumar and Anuj Gupta.