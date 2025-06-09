Balakrishna exudes power in Akhanda 2-Thaandavam teaser

CHENNAI: Ahead of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday on June 10, the team of Akhanda 2-Thaandavam launched the teaser of the film on Monday.

Boyapati Sreenu is helming the film, which is a sequel to the 2021-hit film. Balakrishna returns as Akhanda, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, and fights against the evil. 14 Reels Plus is producing the project, which features music by Thaman S.

C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are handling the camera, and Tammiraju is in charge of cuts. Akhanda 2-Thaandavam is set to hit the screens on September 25.