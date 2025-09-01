Bad Girl will be the last film from my production house, says Vetrimaaran

CHENNAI: The press meet of Bad Girl was a predominantly happy event on Monday morning until producer of the film, and National award-winning director Vetrimaaran as a closing statement said that Bad Girl will be the last film in his production in his banner Grass Root Film Company. "Kadaya Moodarom (We are closing the shop down).

Being a director is relatively easy. It is more to do with creativity. However, being a producer is taxing. It also includes following comments on the internet on who says what. Even now, when others spoke in the dais, I was thinking about the kind of comments that would flood the internet. I went slightly wrong while I was talking and was wondering what sort of backlash I would receive for that," he said with a smile.

Vetrimaaran also spoke about how Bad Girl and his previous film Manushi had to go through a revising committee. "Bad Girl is censored with a U/A 16+ after going through a few revisions. Upon the release of the trailer, there were some hypersensitive comments. But the film is not what it is painted to be. Manushi too went through two revision committees, including a court case. Hence, being a producer isn't easy, especially for a small-time producer, who makes films through funding. So, keeping all these in mind, Bad Girl will be the last film from my production house," he added.