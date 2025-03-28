Bad Girl first single shows a confused teenager

CHENNAI: Since its announcement, Bad Girl generated significant buzz for its bold narrative. Helmed by Varsha Bharath, the film’s first single, Please Yenna Appadi Paakadhey was released by the makers on Friday. Originally planned for unveiling on March 26, but was postponed due to the sudden demise of actor Manoj Bharathiraja.

Maalavika Manoj has lent her voice for this Amit Trivedi musical. Kaber Vasuki has penned the lyrics. Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam and Sashank Bommireddipalli are playing prominent roles. Vetri Maaran is producing the film.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Varsha said, “Bad Girl is about a girl, who we see through her teens, adolescence her heartbreaks, relationship with her mother and herself. It is about acceptance and how a girl from a conservative society finds her own answers for several questions. I would sum it up as a simple story on self-discovery.”