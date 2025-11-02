Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his favourite scene from 'Thamma'

NEW DELHI: As the latest entrant in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with "Thamma", Ayushmann Khurrana says he is eager to see how his character’s story will be interwoven into the upcoming films of the franchise.

In "Thamma", which released around Diwali, Khurrana plays a meek journalist who transforms into a vampire-life figure.

Asked about his favourite moment from the movie, Khurrana said it was the showdown sequence between his character and Varun Dhawan’s werewolf, Bhediya, a scene that has also been a fan favourite.

"People are very excited about the clash of Thamma and Bhediya. That was the most beautiful sequence in the film. That's my favourite one too. Kids have loved it and everybody is talking about it. So I think different characters clashing with each other is the crux of the entire universe and how seamlessly they weave the narrative around it. That is one thing to look out for," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Will the viewers get to see nuggets of his story hidden in the future films from the horror-comedy universe, including the next release, the Aneet Padda-starrer "Shakti Shalini"?

Khurrana said he is also waiting to see how his character's story will evolve in the franchise.

"I think it is up to Dinesh Vijan and how he is going to creatively include these characters and these nuggets. But whatever it is, it will be very exciting," he said, adding that "Thamma", which is his first release in two years, was worth the wait.

The movie, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office, becoming one of the biggest hits in the actor's career. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Ayushmann said he is most fascinated by the character of Sarkata, the villain from "Stree 2", in the horror-comedy universe.

"I am very intrigued by Sarkata because Sarkata is the most dreaded villain as of now. Kids are scared of Sarkata."

Khurrana said "Thamma" appealed to him as he has been a huge fan of the franchise, which includes hit titles like "Stree", "Stree 2", "Bhediya" and "Munjya". His brother Aparshakti Khurana is also a part of the franchise, having appeared in two "Stree" movies.

"This was touted as my first Diwali release. And it has become my biggest opener. So, I guess it's a win-win situation in every way because my biggest film till now is 'Dream Girl 2', followed by 'Badhaai Ho', followed by 'Bala'. None of these films have crossed the Rs 145 crore mark. And 'Dream Girl 2's opening was my highest opener at Rs 10.6 crore something.

"So, this has doubled that in terms of opening. From getting a brand new character in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe to getting my biggest opener, it has been just a very exciting time."

Khurrana, who earlier worked with producer-director Amar Kaushik on "Bala", said they were discussing the story of "Thamma" for the past four-five years.

"During the pandemic, Amar gave me a one line idea. This was before the release of 'Bhediya', 'Munjya', or 'Stree 2'. I think only 'Stree' was there at that time.

"Dino said he wants to expand this universe and told me about these movies. I thought it was a very interesting idea because India doesn't have a universe like that. So, when he told me about this Betaal story and that it came from the legend of Vikram-Betaal, I got really excited because we used to watch that in our childhood."

The actor said the movie, which depicts the origin story of his character in the universe, was earlier named 'Vampires of Vijayanagara'.

"Then it was changed to 'Thamma'. I think the nomenclature came from the word Ashwathama."

The actor, known for his roles in dramas like "Vicky Donor", "Andhadhun", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Badhaai Do" and "Dream Girl", said before "Thamma", his films were limited to adult viewers but he is now fielding a lot of questions from children.

He credits Kaushik and Vijan for ensuring that the movies appeal to the young audience.

"He (Kaushik) said it should be loved by kids. We need to cater to Gen Alpha apart from the Millennials and Gen Z. Now I get a lot of questions from the children of my friends and in my family and it's very heartwarming because I have never answered these questions in the past. I am experiencing this for the first time because most of my films are for a mature audience. 'Thamma' is a very simple story and that's why kids are loving it," Khurrana said.

The actor recently shared a photograph of his family gathered for a 'puja' and wrote in the caption about missing his father, P Khurana, who passed away in 2023.

Khurrana said whenever his films were released, his father was the first one to watch it.

"He was my pillar of strength and he used to give me the best advice and feedback. So, I missed him very much, but he would have been very proud of this because this is far from my genre. I've never done this kind of action before."

The actor's next "Pati Patni Aur Vo dono" will be released on Holi, followed by Suraj Barjatya's film. He is also working with Sikhya and Dharma on a movie that he said is "genre breaker".

"I think I need to satiate my versatile tastes as an actor and as an audience because I always perceive my films as an audience member. More than a critic or a pure artist," he said.