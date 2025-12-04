AVM Productions’ AVM Saravanan passes away at 86

CHENNAI: Legendary film producer AVM Saravanan, one of the most respected producers of Tamil cinema, passed away early this morning at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments. His demise marks the end of an era for the Indian film industry.

AVM Saravanan, who celebrated his birthday just yesterday, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as the force behind numerous iconic films produced under the prestigious AVM banner. His contributions shaped generations of cinema and earned him immense admiration across the industry.

His mortal remains will be placed for public homage till 3:30 pm at AVM Studios, 3rd Floor, where friends, family, industry members, and well-wishers can pay their last respects.

The film fraternity mourns the loss of a visionary, a mentor, and a pioneer whose impact will forever remain etched in the history of Tamil cinema.