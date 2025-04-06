Avinash Prakash’s award-winning Naangal set for release

CHENNAI: Avinash Prakash, known for directing TV commercials and music videos, made his directorial feature film debut with Naangal, which narrates the emotional tale of three children, dealing with the dysfunctionality of their parents. The film, which has won acclaim at International Film Festivals, will be released in theatres on April 18.

Produced by GVS Raju under the banner of Kala Bhavashri Creations, Avinash Prakash has also handled the cinematography and editing. Naangal was screened at major International Film Festivals including Rotterdam, Mostra Sao Paulo, Jio Mami, and Bengaluru and won heartfelt appreciation from various quarters. Following this, Naangal will be released in theatres by S Subbiah of SSI Productions.









Speaking about the film, director Avinash Prakash said, “The story is about three children who grow up under a disciplinarian father, who is dealing with his own demons. Everyone who has seen the film so far has praised it, which made me feel overwhelmed and emotional. I am sure the audience will also welcome it when it is released in theaters on April 18.”

Naangal is shot entirely in live sound with original background score composed by Ved Shanker, who used A R Rahman-mentored Firdaus Orchestra majorly to bring his tunes to life.

Mithun V, Rithik M, Nithin D play the three children, while Abdul Rafe and Prarthana S play their parents. Director Avinash Prakash said his dog named Roxy has played a wonderful role in the film.