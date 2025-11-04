'Avengers Doomsday' is a "love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies": 'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu teases

LOS ANGELES: Ahead of its 2026 release, Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' has stirred quite a buzz among the fans, as many eagerly await how the new chapter unfolds in the franchise, especially with the inclusion of Robert Downey Jr's 'Doctor Doom' as the lead antagonist.



Actor Simu Liu, who will reprise his role as Shang-Chi in 'Avengers: Doomsday, ' recently teased about the film and his experience of reuniting with actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



"I mean, there are just so many actors in it, and getting to work with those people as peers is really incredible because I grew up watching so many of them,



" Liu said in a recent interview, as quoted by Deadline. Liu will be seen sharing the screen with Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd, and Florence Pugh, among others, who have famously portrayed the characters of Thor, Captain America, Susan Storm, Ant-Man, and Yelena.



Calling the film a "love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies", Liu stated that 'Doomsday' is a perfect creation for "for all the misfits and the weirdos and the underdogs that grew up reading comic books and feeling like there was hope for them somehow - that it didn't matter if they didn't fit in - I think there's just always a special place in my heart for that entire genre.



" 'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film's script was written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.



The film features a star-studded ensemble including actors Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum, as per Deadline.





