Audio launch of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life postponed; Kamal says, 'Art can wait, India comes first'

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan on Friday announced the postponement of the audio launch of his upcoming film, 'Thug Life', which was originally scheduled for May 16. With the growing escalations and tension between India and Pakistan, Kamal states that the country and the safety of the people comes first.

Sharing the official statement through the X account of Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal adds, “As our soldiers stand firm on the frontline with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it's time for quiet solidarity, not celebration."

He further updates that a new date for the audio launch will be announced at a more appropriate time.

Thug Life features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami and Nassar among others.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is set to release in theatres on June 5, this year.