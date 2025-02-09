Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukundan team up for AS 23 helmed by Karthik Ramakrishnan

CHENNAI: Actor Ashok Selvan is joining hands with debutant Karthik Ramakrishnan for his 23rd film. The film was officially launched on Sunday with a pooja ceremony.

Written by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame, Preity Mukundan is playing the female lead in this film, which is tentatively titled AS 23.

Happy High Pictures is backing the film, whose debut production was Ashok’s 2020-hit film, Oh My Kadavule. Details regarding the cast and crew are kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Ashok Selvan who was last seen in Emakku Thozhil Romance alongside Avantika Mishra, has Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life in the pipeline.

The star cast includes Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nasser and Ali Fazal, among others. AR Rahman is scoring music for the film, which is set to hit the screens on June 5.