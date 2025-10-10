As Trisha’s wedding rumours flood the internet again, actor hits back

CHENNAI: It has been more than two decades since actor Trisha Krishnan stepped into the film industry and has been ruling the roost across the south movie industry. Recent speculation about the actor suggests that she is poised to embark on a new chapter in her life.

On Friday, from nowhere, speculations began doing the rounds that Trisha is set to tie the knot with a Chandigarh-based businessman. It was also reported that her mom has given the nod, and both families have approved the union. However, sources close to the actor deny the speculations. “These are just baseless rumours,” a source said.

Trisha took to her Instagram and responded in a cryptic manner. She wrote, “I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to schedule the honeymoon too.“

A few months ago, during the promotions of her film Thug Life, Trisha opened up about entering a marital bond. She was seen saying that it is possible only when the right person arrives. If we look back, this is not the first time rumours about the actor’s wedding have sparked. Previously, reports of tying the knot with a US-based businessman also spread like wildfire.

On the work front, this year has been a rollercoaster for Trisha with the release of Identity, VidaaMuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life. She has Suriya’s Karuppu and Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambhara in various stages of production.