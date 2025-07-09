Arya, Pa Ranjith unveil trailer of Trending

CHENNAI: Headlined by Kalaiyarasan, Trending is helmed by Sivaraj. On Wednesday, Arya and Pa Ranjith released the trailer of the film.

The trailer depicts how the protagonists get caught in the web of the dark side of social media.

The film also stars Priyalaya, Prem Kumar, Besant Ravi, Vidhya Borgia and Shivanya in key roles.

Ram Film Factory is backing the project, which has music by Sam CS.

Praveen Balu is handling the camera, while Nagooran Ramachandran is taking care of the cuts. Trending is all set to hit the screens on July 18.

