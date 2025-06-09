Arya looks intense, gritty in first look of Ananthan Kaadu

CHENNAI: Actors Vishal and Karthi released the title teaser and first look of Arya's 36th film. Titled Ananthan Kaadu, the title teaser gives a glimpse into a world filled with intense drama and action. Helmed by Jiyen Krishnakumar of Run Baby Run fame, it is penned by Murali Gopy.

The teaser, which is one minute and 30 seconds, showcases a battle between common people and those in power. The bilingual film, which is being made in Tamil and Malayalam, also stars Reginaa Cassandra, Nikhila Vimal and Sunil in key roles. Mohanlal and Dileep unveiled the Malayalam version of the title teaser.

Backed by S Vinod Kumar, under the banner Mini Studio, B Ajaneesh Loknath is composing the tunes. S Yuva is handling the camera, while Rohit VS Variyath is the editor.

Meanwhile, Arya has Mr X and Vettuvam in the pipeline