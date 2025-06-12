Arun Pandiyan, Keerthi Pandiyan-starrer 'Akkenam' to hit screens on July 4

CHENNAI: The makers of director Uday K’s upcoming Tamil film, 'Akkenam', featuring well known actor and producer Arun Pandiyan and his daughter Keerthi Pandiyan in the lead, will hit screens on July 4, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to her timeline on X, actress Keerthi Pandiyan wrote, "#Akkenam releases on July 4th in theatres. Trailer and audio from June 14th."

The film has caught the attention of film buffs as this will be the second time that the father and daughter will be seen appearing together in a film. The only other film in which they were seen appearing together was 'Anbirkiniyal', which came in for much critical acclaim.

'Akkenam', which is being produced by Arun Pandian himself along with Saravana Kumar and A K Sekar, will feature a host of stars including Adithya Shivpink, Ramesh Thilak and GM Sundar.

Cinematography for the film is by Vignesh Govindarajan and music is by Barath Veeraraghavan. The film, which will have editing by Devathyan, has been co-directed by Bhuvaneshwaran. Art direction for the film is by Raja and stunts have been choreographed by PC Stunts

The songs in the film have been penned by three lyricists namely Mohan Rajan, Karthick Netha and Chandy.

Giving details of the film’s shooting, director Uday had said,”The story of this film will move at a blistering pace. We have shot a major chunk of this gripping film in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Apart from these two regions, we have also shot some portions of the film in important places in North India.”

One other aspect of the film that makes it stand out is that its background score has been recorded in a popular recording studio in Europe. Sources had confirmed that shooting for the film had been wrapped up and that the film was now in its post-production stage.