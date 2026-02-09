Ilaiyaraaja biopic on track; no change in director

As DC was announced to hit the screens in the summer this year, it is expected that Arun would begin the shooting of Ilaiyaraaja in April or May.



During the launch event of Ilaiyaraaja in 2024, Dhanush revealed that he always wanted to do a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja and Rajinikanth. This film marks Dhanush and Arun’s second collaboration after Captain Miller. According to the announcements made at that time, Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies are backing the project.