Ilaiyaraaja biopic on track; no change in director

CHENNAI: In 2024, it was announced that Dhanush would play Ilaiyaraaja in the renowned music composer’s biopic, titled Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran. A couple of days ago, it was speculated that the filmmaker is no longer part of the film. Clearing the air, the film’s publicist revealed that the news that is spreading like wildfire is untrue.
He wrote, “The news circulating on social media claiming that director Arun Matheswaran is no longer part of the Ilaiyaraaja biopic starring actor Dhanush is untrue. Following the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC, the director will begin work on the eagerly anticipated biopic as planned. Further updates regarding the project will be announced soon.”
As DC was announced to hit the screens in the summer this year, it is expected that Arun would begin the shooting of Ilaiyaraaja in April or May.
During the launch event of Ilaiyaraaja in 2024, Dhanush revealed that he always wanted to do a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja and Rajinikanth. This film marks Dhanush and Arun’s second collaboration after Captain Miller. According to the announcements made at that time, Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies are backing the project.
Other details on the cast and crew are kept under wraps, and the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.