Arulnithi’s Rambo to stream on OTT from October 10

CHENNAI: After the success of Demonte Colony 2, Arulnithi is back with another compelling narrative, titled Rambo. The film is all set to stream on Sun NXT from October 10, ahead of Deepavali.

Directed by Muthaiya, Rambo will be a city-based action-entertainer. The story follows a fearless boxer whose life spirals into a chain of intense events when he steps in to help a woman, played by Tanya Ravichandran.

Talking about the film, Muthaiya said, “This film gave me the opportunity to experiment with a new style of storytelling. Collaborating with Arulnithi brought a fresh energy to the project, and I truly hope audiences enjoy watching Rambo.”

The star cast includes Ranjith Sajeev, Aysha, Harish Peradi and VTV Ganesh. RD Rajasekhar is handling the camera, while Ghibran is the music composer.

Meanwhile, Arulnithi also has Demonte Colony 3 in the pipeline.