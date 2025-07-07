Arulnithi, Priya Bhavanishankar’s Demonte Colony 3 goes on floors in Chennai

CHENNAI: It is official that the Demonte Colony franchise, headlined by Arulnithi, will have a third instalment.

The film’s shooting, helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, began with a pooja ceremony in Chennai on Monday. Priya Bhavanishankar, who was seen in Demonte Colony 2, is returning for the third instalment and shared a picture from the sets.

Actors Meenakshi Govindarajan and Archana Ravichandran will also be seen in supporting roles. Sam CS will compose the tunes and the project is backed by Fashion Studios and Gold Mine Films.

More details on the cast and crew of Demonte Colony 3 will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Demonte Colony released in 2015, and the second instalment, which was released in 2024, served as a direct sequel with Arulnithi in dual roles.

