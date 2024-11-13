ARR launches Kanne Kanave, a soulful melody from DNA

CHENNAI: DNA features Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The first single, Kanne Kanave, was released by music composer AR Rahman on Wednesday.

The soothing melody is composed by Sreekanth Hariharan. Sreekanth Hariharan himself and Sireesha Bhagavatula have lent their voices to the song, whose lyrics are penned by Karthik Netha. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, DNA boasts a musical bonanza of bringing five talented music directors to compose five tracks for the film.

The film is bankrolled by Jayanthi Ambedkar of Olympia Movies. Ghibran is composing the music. The five music composers for five songs are Sreekanth Hariharan, Sathya Prakash, Anal Akash, Praveen Saivi and Sahi Siva.

Parthiban DFT is handling the camera, while Sabu Joseph VJ is taking care of the cuts. The makers are yet to reveal the release date of the film.