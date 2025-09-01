ARM opens up on initially planning Dil Madharaasi with SRK

CHENNAI: Filmmaker AR Murugadoss is all set to make a comeback to the Tamil film industry with Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Madharaasi, which has been titled Dil Madharaasi in Hindi.

In a recent interview, AR Murugadoss opened up about the film and said, "I didn’t plan the whole film (Madharaasi) with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. Seven to eight years ago, I told him, and even he liked it.”

He further added, "Back then, I only had the character and not the full script. After watching the movie (Madharaasi), you’ll realise what I meant by ‘character’. At that time, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran arranged a meeting for me with SRK. He was so sweet and said ‘we’ll do the film’, but the delay was very long, which is why it never materialised.”

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the tunes. Madharaasi also features Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth.

The film hits the screens on September 5.