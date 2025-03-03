ARM co-director’s film with Jai launches with pooja

CHENNAI: Babu Vijay, who assisted filmmaker AR Murugadoss in Sarkar and Darbar, is working on an upcoming film with Jai in the lead role. The film was officially launched on Monday with a pooja ceremony.

The film’s storyline is expected to deal with a serious social issue, laced with romantic thriller and commercial elements. Meenakshi Govindarajan is playing the female lead.

The star cast includes Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Sriman, Aditya Kathir and many more, in prominent roles.

The yet-to-be-titled film will feature musical score by Girish Gopalakrishnan, Richard M Nathan will handle the camera. Richardson is the editor and BV Frames is backing the film. The film will be shot in and around Chennai, Kodaikanal and Nellore.