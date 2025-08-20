Arjun, Preithy’s family entertainer goes on floors

CHENNAI: On Monday, the makers of Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preithy Mukundan’s next launched the movie with a formal pooja in the city on Wednesday.

To be produced by AGS Entertainment’s Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, with a working title of AGS 28, the film will be helmed by Subhash K Raj, an erstwhile assistant of Pradeep Ranganathan.

Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar and Bala Hasan R are playing important roles in the film.

The movie will also mark the debut of KGF fame composer Ravi Basrur in Tamil.

Arun Radhakrishnan will handle the cinematography, Pradeep E Ragav is in charge of editing.

Veeramani Ganesan will be in charge of the art direction, Phoenix Prabhu will direct the stunt sequences.

The movie is touted to be a family entertainer, for which the first schedule will be shot on the outskirts of Chennai for the next few days.