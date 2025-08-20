Begin typing your search...

    Arjun, Preithy’s family entertainer goes on floors

    The movie will also mark the debut of KGF fame composer Ravi Basrur in Tamil.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Aug 2025 7:39 PM IST
    Arjun, Preithy’s family entertainer goes on floors
    X

    From the launch ceremony

    CHENNAI: On Monday, the makers of Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preithy Mukundan’s next launched the movie with a formal pooja in the city on Wednesday.

    To be produced by AGS Entertainment’s Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, with a working title of AGS 28, the film will be helmed by Subhash K Raj, an erstwhile assistant of Pradeep Ranganathan.

    Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar and Bala Hasan R are playing important roles in the film.

    The movie will also mark the debut of KGF fame composer Ravi Basrur in Tamil.

    Arun Radhakrishnan will handle the cinematography, Pradeep E Ragav is in charge of editing.

    Veeramani Ganesan will be in charge of the art direction, Phoenix Prabhu will direct the stunt sequences.

    The movie is touted to be a family entertainer, for which the first schedule will be shot on the outskirts of Chennai for the next few days.

    Action King ArjunPreity MukhundhanAGS EntertainmentAbhirami
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X