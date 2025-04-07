Ariana Grande is back at the top of Billboard 200

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Ariana Grande has once again grabbed the top spot on theBillboard 200 albums chartwith her EP ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead’ deluxe reissue.

The refreshed collection, which includes a total of six bonus songs, climbed to Number 1 from its previous position at Number 71 with a total of 137,000 units, reports ‘Variety’.

According to Luminate, originally a 13-song LP, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ debuted at No. 1 in March 2024, with over 200,000 first-week equivalent album units.

It was propelled by a pair of Billboard Hot 100 Number 1 hits with the advance single ‘Yes, And?’ and the focus track ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’.

As per ‘Variety’, this marks its 55th week on the list. This is the third consecutive week at Number 1 for ‘Eternal Sunshine’, which was expanded with one extended version of the album-opening “Intro (End of the World)” and five new songs.

The top of the songs chart will be revealed on Monday, but bonus tracks ‘Twilight Zone’ and ‘Dandelion’ are expected to make an impact on the list based on how well they are performing on DSP charts, including Spotify’s daily Top Songs charts.

In addition, Grande released numerous versions of the deluxe album for sale, including exclusive digital downloads of the 19-track ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ reissue of the album, one with just that tracklist, one with the instrumentals of each track and one also with the acapellas of each track (and all with alternate covers). Physical vinyl and CD variants are also available of the EP’s new edition.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk notched a Number 3 placement with ‘Deep Thoughts’ earning 64,000 units in its first week.