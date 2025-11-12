Arasan shoot to begin with high-octane stunt sequences

CHENNAI: National-award winning director Vetrimaaran recently announced that the shoot of his film with Silambarasan TR titled Arasan, will begin on November 24. The promo video that released on October 16 gave us a sneak peek into the world of Vada Chennai. Now, the latest update we have from the industry insiders is that the film will go on floors on the outskirts of Chennai. "The team will be shooting for important stunt sequences in the first schedule. Apart from STR, Samuthirakani and Kishore too are reported to be shooting for the action sequences," a source told DT Next.

We had earlier reported that Samantha has been approached to play the female lead in the movie that will be produced by Kalippuli S Thanu. "There are two heroines in the film and talks are still on. Portions featuring the female leads in the movie will be finalised soon and their portions will be shot in the second schedule," added the source. Andrea Jeremiah is expected to play an important role whereas Nelson Dilipkumar will be playing a cameo as a director in Arasan. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Velraj is the cinematographer while R Ramar is the editor