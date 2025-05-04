AR Rahman posts selfie with fans after 'The Wonderment Tour' show, joined by Dhanush on stage

CHENNAI: Music composer AR Rahman set the stage on fire as he kicked off 'The Wonderment Tour' in Mumbai with a live concert featuring performances by his son AR Ameen, Jonita Gandhi, and South cinema star Dhanush.

Rahman regaled the audience gathered at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday night with songs from his latest film release "Chhaava" as well as popular tracks such as "Maa Tujhe Salaam", "Agar Tum Saath Ho", "Inna Sona", and "Sadda Haq".

The celebrated composer shared a selfie with the audience at the concert on his Instagram page.

"Post concert selfie with my clan," he wrote in the caption.

Rahman was joined on the stage by actor-singer Dhanush. The duo performed their song "Adangaatha Asuran" from the 2024 film "Raayan".

"An absolute honour @arrahman sir," wrote Dhanush on his Instagram page.

'The Wonderment Tour' is conceptualised by the composer himself in collaboration with Percept Live and co-produced by Percept Live, Fair Game and Jo Entertainment.