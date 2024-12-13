AR Rahman named honorary president of Trinity Laban

CHENNAI: Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman has been appointed as the honorary president of Trinity Laban, a conservatoire for music, musical theater and contemporary dance. He will serve as the honorary president for a five-year term.

The composer follows conductor Charles Mackerras and violinist Yehudi Menuhin in the role.

“We live in an age where music, dance, and technology combined are primed to explore the vastness of human expression," says Rahman.

Appointing ARR builds on Trinity Laban’s 125-year history of music education in India. It also expands a 15-year collaboration between the institution and Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory (KMMC) in Chennai.

This partnership with KMMC allows students to split studies between Chennai and London. They will also be working with Rahman to explore adding musical theatre to its curriculum.