AR Rahman, Ed Sheeran enthrall Chennai with mashup of Shape of You and Urvasi Urvasi

CHENNAI: Ed Sheeran's - = / x India Tour which just wound up in Chennai, was one for the ages.

The concert produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, which began with great vigour, had its perfect ending when AR Rahman made a surprise entry on stage.

Ed was performing Shape of You, one of his most cherished chartbusters, when he suddenly started humming Urvasi Urvasi. And there we had AR Rahman on stage, singing along with Ed. The audience could not control their excitement when they mashed up Shape of You with Urvasi Urvasi.

Ed thanked AR Rahman with a warm hug towards the end of what will be etched in people's memory who had gathered to watch the show.