A.R. Rahman announces his 'Wonderment' tour, deets inside

MUMBAI: Music maestro A.R. Rahman is all set to kickstart his 'Wonderment' tour.

The maiden concert will take place on May 3 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The Mumbai premiere will mark the first stop of a worldwide tour that aims to captivate audiences worldwide, according to a press note.

Rahman said , "With wonderment, our aim was to convey the aspect that every note, every rhythm, tells a story. I hope to merge tradition with innovation, bringing together the past and the future in a celebration of music. Mumbai's energy and spirit are unmatched, and it's a joy to bring this unique musical experience to the heart of the city."

Tickets for the event will go live on District on April 3, a month prior to the concert.

In February, Rahman wowed the audience in Chennai by joining global singer Ed Sheran on stage during his Mathematics Tour concert .He is also set to compose music for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein', which is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Raanjhanna. It is directed by Anand L Rai.

Meanwhile, Rahman recently made headlines due to his health. In March, he was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after suffering from symptoms of dehydration and discharged soon after.