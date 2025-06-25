AR Murugadoss unveils the FL of Vetri-starrer Muthal Pakkam

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, filmmaker AR Murugadoss released the first-look poster of Chennai Files Muthal Pakkam, which features Vetri in the lead role. Written and directed by Anish Ashraf, Shilpa Manjunath is playing the female lead. The first look shows that the film will be an action drama. Mageswaran Devadas is backing the project, which also stars Redin Kingsley and Thambi Ramaiah in key roles. AGR is composing the tunes, while Arvi is handling the camera. VS Vishal is taking care of the cuts. Other details regarding the film’s release date, teaser and trailer are yet to be revealed by the makers. Vetri was last seen in Rajaputhiran with Prabhu.