Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati trailers to have theatrical release

CHENNAI: Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is headlined by Anushka Shetty. The makers are planning to release two trailers, prior to the release of the film, in theatres. One in March and another ahead of the film’s release.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 18 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Last year in November, the team unveiled the first look of the actor on her birthday.

The poster was accompanied by the tagline ‘Victim, Criminal, Legend’, further setting the tone for a journey that’s bound to be emotionally charged and intense. Vikram Prabhu is playing a prominent role in the film and his character name is Desi Raju.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, Nagavelli Vidya Sagar is scoring the music. Chanakya Reddy Toorupu is the editor, while Manojh Reddy Katasani is handling the camera for Ghaati.