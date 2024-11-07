Anushka Shetty is all bloody and smoking in her next

CHENNAI: Actor Anushka Shetty has teamed up once again with creative director Krish Jagarlamudi for a new project titled Ghaati. Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, the film marks the second collaboration between Anushka and Krish, following the success of the Vedam.

To celebrate Anushka's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look poster and a 47 seconds glimpse video of the film. In the poster, the actor is seen with blood dripping from her head and hands, with a serious demeanor and smoking a chillum. Her teary eyes and the two nose rings further amplify the intensity of her character. With the tagline ‘Victim, Criminal, Legend’, the poster sets the tone for a journey that’s bound to be emotionally charged and intense.

The glimpse video is an extension of her fierceness, a raw tale set in the valleys of India.

While Manojh Reddy Katasani handles the cinematography, Nagavelli Vidya Sagar scores the music. Chanakya Reddy Toorupu is the editor. Chintakindi Srinivas Rao provided the story, while Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues.

The film is currently in its final stages of production. The Pan India movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.