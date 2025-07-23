Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Anurag Kashyap's "Bandar" (Monkey In a Cage), starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the special presentations category.

The film is official selection for the 50th edition of the festival set which is going to take place from September 4 to September 14.

Deol unveiled a poster for the film on Instagram with the caption, "The story that should not have been told... but is the official selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our film inspired from true events is premiering at #tiff50 #Bandar #MonkeyinaCage."

The film, which is inspired by real-life events, also stars Sanya Malhotra in a key role.

The 56-year-old actor most recently appeared in the Telugu film "Daaku Maharaj" and had a cameo in "Housefull 5". His upcoming films include "Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1", "Alpha" and "Jana Nayagan".

Kashyap, known for "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Black Friday" and Dev D", was previously invited for TIFF in 2020 as an ambassador.

Other Indian films screening at the festival are Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound" and "Sholay", which celebrates 50 years of its release on August 15.