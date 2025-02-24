Anurag Kashyap to present Hindi version of Malayalam thriller ‘Footage’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to present the Hindi version of the Malayalam thriller “Footage,” starring Manju Warrier.

Kashyap, who has made movies such as “Gangs Of Wasseypur”, “Raman Raghav 2.0” and “Manmarziyaan” to name a few, said: “I saw the Malayalam version of ‘Footage’ and it stayed with me.”

The found-footage feature, which gained critical acclaim in Kerala last year, will hit theaters nationwide. The film marks the directorial debut of veteran editor Saiju Sreedharan, known for his work on Indian National Film Award-winning “Maheshinte Prathikaaram” and breakout hits like “Kumbalangi Nights,” reports variety.com.

“It’s exciting to see young filmmakers from the Malayalam film industry not restricting themselves to a genre, style, or technique but breaking stereotypes to find new ways of telling stories,” Kashyap added.

Along with Warrier, the cast also features names such as Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok.

The plot traces the story of a YouTube vlogging couple, played by Nair and Ashok, who investigate their helper’s mysterious employer during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their pursuit leads them to an isolated island and an unexpected adventure.

Manju, whose recent credits include movies such as “Thunivu,” “Asuran” and “Lucifer,” added: “The found footage format allowed the film to unfold through the characters’ own video recordings, making for a unique and immersive experience. It was immensely challenging and thrilling at the same time.”

The Hindi release, backed by Movie Bucket and distributed by Flip Films in partnership with Cinepolis, follows Kashyap’s recent support of “Tiger’s Pond,” the first Kannada film to screen at this year’s Berlinale. Flip Films’ previous releases include festival favorites “Kastoori” and “Eeb Allay Ooo.”

“We are deeply grateful to Anurag Kashyap sir and Cinepolis for their support in bringing our film to Hindi audiences,” says helmer Sreedharan, while Ashok adds that having Kashyap present the film validates it as “technically and aesthetically brilliant” and Nair highlights the team’s “bare-knuckle hard work.”

The film will be released in theaters on March 7.