Anurag Kashyap slams producer Vijay Subramaniam over AI generated film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman'

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called out producer Vijay Subramaniam for his AI-generated movie "Chiranjeevi Hanuman- The Eternal", saying it represents a dangerous future for Hindi cinema.

The 52-year-old shared the film's poster on Instagram with a note to Subramaniam, who is the founder and group CEO of talent management agency Collective Artists Network.

Subramaniam has produced the project in collaboration with Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.

"Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance.

"This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter," Kashyap posted.

The director further said that companies are always looking out for themselves rather than the talent.

"So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators. End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them, they are going all AI," Kashyap added.

In a follow-up comment on his post, Kashyap said he has no issues with artificial intelligence as nobody "can stop AI from taking over every field and the world".

"My genuine grouse is with my friend Vijay Subramaniam, because he is the CEO of KWAN Collective. He represents the artists, the voice of artists and he is producing an AI FILM, when the industry needs corrections, especially from the agencies, who are very responsible for costs going up, actors career paths and writers, musician , filmmakers."

Earlier, Kashyap's close friend, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, had reacted over the film announcement in a post on his Instagram Stories.

"And so it begins... Who TF needs writers and directors when it's 'Made in AI'? (sic)" the "Black Warrant" director wrote.

Subramaniam had earlier told PTI in an interview that his aims to create films that merge modern technology with ancient stories that will cater to a younger audience with shorter attention spans.