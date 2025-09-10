Anuparna espoused cause of every child, not just Palestinian kids: Director's family on row

Award-winning director Anuparna Roy's family said they were "deeply pained" after she was subjected to online criticism for highlighting the condition of Palestinian children, and asserted that the filmmaker had said that every child in the world deserved peace, including those in war-torn Gaza.

Roy faced criticism on social media for speaking in support of Palestinian children suffering due to the Gaza War, during her acceptance speech after winning the best director award in the Orizzonti section of the Venice International Film Festival for her movie 'Song of Forgotten Trees' on August 6.

"Every child deserves peace, freedom, liberation and Palestinians are no exception... it's a responsibility at the moment to stand by Palestine. I might upset my country but it doesn't matter to me anymore," Roy had reportedly said in her speech.

Speaking to PTI from their home in Kulti in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, her mother Manisha Roy (57) said, "My daughter did not say anything wrong and spoke from her heart for every child in the world. She had said that every child deserves peace, including those in Palestine."

"While she touched upon the issue of Palestinian children, she spoke about every child, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, as the issue of condition of kids is very close to her heart. As women have motherly instincts, we feel concerned about every child, whether Muslim, Hindu, Christian or Jew," Manisha Roy said.

"My daughter thanked her motherland India, its people and the government for giving her a chance to represent the country," she added.

The filmmaker's younger sister said the family was deeply pained after Roy was subjected to online criticism for her remarks on Palestinian children, and claimed that the critics did not appreciate the whole context of the entire speech.

"This is not done... after she brought laurels for the country," Roy's sister said on the criticisms.

The filmmaker's father, Brahmananda Roy, said, "Some people are targeting my daughter on social media. This controversy is being created unnecessarily. She has arrived in Mumbai and is upset over the vitriolic attacks. She doesn't deserve this."

Anuparna Roy made history by becoming the first Indian to win the best director award in the festival's Orizzonti section for her movie 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', which explores complex narratives and powerful themes.

The film explores the relationship between two women -- an actress and a corporate worker -- in Mumbai.