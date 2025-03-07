Anupam Kher birthday special: Revisiting the 'Marathon Man's journey from 'Saaransh' to 'Tanvi The Great'

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher, often hailed as the 'Marathon Man' of Indian cinema, celebrates his birthday today. From his unforgettable debut in 'Saaransh' (1984) to his upcoming directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great,' he has always pushed boundaries by reinventing himself and raising the bar.

A man who has shaped his own destiny, his journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Anupam Kher made his Indian cinema debut in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Saaransh' at the age of 28, playing a 65-year-old grieving father.

His powerful performance as BV Pradhan, a retired schoolteacher coping with the loss of his son, stunned audiences and critics alike. Despite being a newcomer, Kher delivered a performance filled with raw emotion and maturity, earning him widespread recognition.

The film remains one of Bollywood's most iconic dramas, laying the foundation for Kher's illustrious career and winning him the Best Actor Filmfare award.

Following 'Saaransh,' Anupam Kher showcased his versatility in a wide range of roles, be it the menacing Dr. Dang in 'Karma' (1986), the lovable father in 'Daddy' (1989), or the strict yet caring principal in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998).

Through films such as 'A Wednesday', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Special 26', and his most recent hits 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Vijay 69', he has earned the love and admiration not only of audiences worldwide but also from within the industry.

It was only a matter of time before Hollywood came calling, and his performances in 'Bend It Like Beckham' (2002), 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012), 'The Big Sick' (2017), 'Hotel Mumbai', and the most recent award-winning series' New Amsterdam' made him a globally appreciated actor.

He is also among the rare Indian actors nominated for a BAFTA in the acting category. Anupam Kher recently finished directing 'Tanvi The Great,' a film that promises to be an inspiring story.

While details are still under wraps, the project has already created buzz as Kher's much-anticipated directorial venture. With over 500 films to his credit, numerous accolades, and an unmatched passion for cinema, Anupam Kher continues to be a powerhouse of talent in the realm of cinema.

As he celebrates his birthday, fans and cinephiles await what he has on the platter next!